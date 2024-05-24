RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Google to buy minority stake in Flipkart in fresh funding round
May 24, 2024  17:09
image
Internet major Google has proposed an investment in e-commerce major Flipkart to buy a minority stake during the company's fresh funding round, the Walmart group firm said on Friday. 

 "As part of the latest funding round led by Walmart, Flipkart today announced that it will be adding Google as a minority investor, subject to receipt of regulatory and other customary approvals by both parties," Flipkart said in a statement. 

 The e-commerce firm, however, neither disclosed the amount proposed to be invested by Google nor the details of the fund being raised by the firm.

 "Google's proposed investment and its cloud collaboration will help Flipkart expand its business and advance the modernization of its digital infrastructure to serve customers across the country," Flipkart said. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

SEE: Here's how India gears up for Paris Olympics
SEE: Here's how India gears up for Paris Olympics

'Let's Move India' encourages people of all ages and abilities to embrace the joy of movement and celebrate the Indian athletes heading to the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Dhoni's Cryptic Post Fuels Speculation
Dhoni's Cryptic Post Fuels Speculation

Could this be a hint at retirement, or is Dhoni planning a surprise venture in the cricketing world?

SC turns down contempt plea over non-protection of Manipur properties
SC turns down contempt plea over non-protection of Manipur properties

The Supreme Court on Friday said it cannot go by sentiments and has to act in accordance with law, as it refused to entertain a petition seeking contempt action for alleged non-compliance with the apex court's order on protection of...

2 Easy, Yummy Mango Desserts
2 Easy, Yummy Mango Desserts

Your weekend dessert menu is set.

'Tough to beat KKR, they're the team that deserves to win IPL 2024'
'Tough to beat KKR, they're the team that deserves to win IPL 2024'

Former Australia seamer Brett Lee and Sri Lanka opener Tilakratne Dilshan have backed the Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to clinch the IPL 2024 title.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances