RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Flier tries to open door of plane mid-air, arrested
May 24, 2024  22:03
Representational image
Representational image
A passenger was arrested in Hyderabad for allegedly attempting to open the door of a flight from Indore to Hyderabad mid-air, the police said on Friday. 

The incident took place on May 21. 

A 29-year-old flyer allegedly tried to open the door mid-air and argued with the airline staff minutes before the flight was to land at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), the police said, based on the complaint filed by the airline staff. 

After the flight landed at RGIA, the airline staff lodged a complaint against the passenger, based on which a case was registered against him and he was arrested. 

The accused is reportedly suffering from "health issues" and medical reports were submitted. Considering this, station bail was granted to him, a police official at the RGI Airport police station said on Friday. 

The police said the passenger, a resident of Chandragirinagar in Gajularamaram in Hyderabad, had gone to Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh along with his friend and had boarded the flight to Hyderabad from Indore. 

The airline staff and some co-passengers had tried to stop him from opening the door after they found his behaviour "weird", and it is said that he had allegedly consumed bhang (an edible preparation made from the cannabis plant) before boarding the flight, the police added.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Forex kitty reaches new high of $648.7 bn
Forex kitty reaches new high of $648.7 bn

India's forex reserves jumped $4.54 billion to a new all-time high of $648.7 billion for the week ended May 17, the Reserve Bank said on Friday. This is the third consecutive week of increase in the overall kitty, which had increased by...

Anantnag-Rajouri set for voting on Saturday amid Pak shelling concerns
Anantnag-Rajouri set for voting on Saturday amid Pak shelling concerns

With 19 border polling stations along the Line of Control in Rajouri and Poonch, a contingency plan has been worked out to deal with cross-border shelling though chances are negligible given the ongoing ceasefire between India and...

'We Will Never Leave Modiji'
'We Will Never Leave Modiji'

In a village of Rajputs, the vote is for Modi even though the BJP is not contesting from here.

Adani Ports to enter Sensex from June 24; Wipro to move out
Adani Ports to enter Sensex from June 24; Wipro to move out

Gautam Adani-owned Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) will replace IT major Wipro in the 30-share BSE Sensex from June 24, according to an official announcement on Friday. This marks the first inclusion of any Adani Group...

NBA leader Medha Patkar convicted in defamation case by Delhi LG
NBA leader Medha Patkar convicted in defamation case by Delhi LG

Under the relevant law, the activist may get a jail term of two years or fine or both as the punishment.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances