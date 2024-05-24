Flier tries to open door of plane mid-air, arrested





The incident took place on May 21.





A 29-year-old flyer allegedly tried to open the door mid-air and argued with the airline staff minutes before the flight was to land at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), the police said, based on the complaint filed by the airline staff.





After the flight landed at RGIA, the airline staff lodged a complaint against the passenger, based on which a case was registered against him and he was arrested.





The accused is reportedly suffering from "health issues" and medical reports were submitted. Considering this, station bail was granted to him, a police official at the RGI Airport police station said on Friday.





The police said the passenger, a resident of Chandragirinagar in Gajularamaram in Hyderabad, had gone to Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh along with his friend and had boarded the flight to Hyderabad from Indore.





The airline staff and some co-passengers had tried to stop him from opening the door after they found his behaviour "weird", and it is said that he had allegedly consumed bhang (an edible preparation made from the cannabis plant) before boarding the flight, the police added.

