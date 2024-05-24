Family matter: Shivakumar on HDK's note to Prajwal





Prajwal Revanna is facing a probe by an SIT constituted by the Karnataka government over allegations of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation following a complaint by a woman who worked in his household. In a letter posted on X, the former PM said that he is not aware of where his grandson is but has warned him to return home and face the law.





"I have already said that he should be given the harshest punishment under the law if found guilty. I also cannot convince people that I was unaware of Prajwal's activities. I cannot convince them that I have no desire to shield him. I cannot convince them that I am not aware of his movements and that I was not aware of his foreign trip. I believe in answering my conscience. I believe in God, and I know the almighty knows the truth," the former PM wrote on Thursday. -- ANI

After former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda warned his grandson Prajwal Revanna to return to India from abroad and face the law in the obscene video case, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that it is a "family matter" of the Gowdas and he will not be "intervening" into it. Responding to a reporter about the letter written by the Janata Dal Secular patron to the Hassan MP, Shivakumar said, "I am sorry it is a family matter. I don't want to intervene."