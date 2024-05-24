RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Ex-PM Manmohan Singh avails EC's home voting facility: Sources
May 24, 2024  23:05
image
Former prime minister Manmohan Singh cast his vote through postal ballot last week for the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi, the sources said here on Friday. 

The sources said Singh, 91, voted at his residence as he is not keeping well. 

Singh is residing at Motilal Nehru Marg in central Delhi and he voted in the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, where Aam Aadmi Party candidate Somnath Bharti of the INDIA bloc is pitted against Bansuri Swaraj of the BJP. 

The former prime minister availed the facility provided by the Election Commission for the first time in Lok Sabha elections for the elderly above the age of 85 years to cast their vote at home. 

The facility has also been provided by the EC for Persons with Disabilities. 

Former vice president Mohammad Hamid Ansari, former deputy prime minister LK Advani and former Union minister Murli Manohar Joshi also cast their votes using the home voting facility last week, the sources said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

IPL PIX: SRH ease past Royals; set up KKR final
IPL PIX: SRH ease past Royals; set up KKR final

Sunrisers Hyderabad outclassed Rajasthan Royals by 36 runs in Qualifier 2 to set up a final against KKR.

Butcher who chopped Bangladesh MP's body arrested
Butcher who chopped Bangladesh MP's body arrested

A team of CID officers were in the process of searching for the victim's body parts at the Krishnamati village in Bhangar where the butcher had led them.

Efforts made to prove driver was driving Porsche, say police; 2 cops suspended
Efforts made to prove driver was driving Porsche, say police; 2 cops suspended

The Pune police chief told reporters that an internal inquiry has pointed to lapses on the part of some cops while registering the case and action will be taken against them.

Dharmendra Pradhan, Maneka Gandhi among key contestants in 6th phase
Dharmendra Pradhan, Maneka Gandhi among key contestants in 6th phase

Besides the national capital, polling will be held Saturday in 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, all 10 seats of Haryana, eight seats each in Bihar and West Bengal, six seats in Odisha, four seats in Jharkhand and one seat in Jammu and Kashmir....

Machac stuns Djokovic in Geneva Open semis
Machac stuns Djokovic in Geneva Open semis

World No 1 Novak Djokovic was beaten by Tomas Machac in the Geneva Open semi-finals.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances