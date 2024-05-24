Ex-PM Manmohan Singh avails EC's home voting facility: Sources





The sources said Singh, 91, voted at his residence as he is not keeping well.





Singh is residing at Motilal Nehru Marg in central Delhi and he voted in the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, where Aam Aadmi Party candidate Somnath Bharti of the INDIA bloc is pitted against Bansuri Swaraj of the BJP.





The former prime minister availed the facility provided by the Election Commission for the first time in Lok Sabha elections for the elderly above the age of 85 years to cast their vote at home.





The facility has also been provided by the EC for Persons with Disabilities.





Former vice president Mohammad Hamid Ansari, former deputy prime minister LK Advani and former Union minister Murli Manohar Joshi also cast their votes using the home voting facility last week, the sources said. -- PTI

