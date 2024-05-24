RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Dombivli factory blast: Owners knew of lapses
May 24, 2024  11:15
The Dombivli chemical company where a blast killed nine and injured over 60 had not taken precautions over the mixing and storage of compounds knowing well that any lapses might lead to an explosion, according to the FIR. 

The First Information Report (FIR) names company owners/directors Malti Pradip Mehta, Mayal Pradip Mehta and other directors, management staff and officials, who were supervising the factory. They have been booked for culpable homicide and other charges. 

 The FIR was registered by the Manpada police in Maharashtra's Thane district around 1.50 am on Friday, nearly 12 hours after a blast ripped through the unit of Amudan Chemicals located in Phase 2 of Dombivli MIDC area. 

According to the FIR, some more people might be buried under the rubble of the factory that collapsed due to a blast in its boiler. The accused have been booked for culpable homicide (section 304), voluntarily causing hurt and negligent conduct with respect to combustible matter and explosive substances under the Indian Penal Code. 

 Besides IPC, the police have also invoked charges under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and Explosive Substances Act. 

 The company had not taken precautions over mixing of chemicals, final products, and their storage knowing well that any lapses might lead to an explosion which could affect and damage the company and structures around it, says the FIR.
