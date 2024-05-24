Delhi police register 2 FIRs over boycott poll slogans





Bhagat Singh Chhatra Ekta Manch claimed the responsibility for the slogans, such as "Ek hi raasta Naxalbari," written on the walls.





The self-proclaimed youth organisation posted photos of the slogans on its Instagram page.





The police said they noticed the slogans written in the area during morning patrolling on Thursday.





"Accordingly, two FIRs under the Defacement Act have been registered," deputy commissioner of police (north) Manoj Kumar Meena said. -- PTI

The Delhi police registered two FIRs after slogans to boycott elections were found written on walls at multiple places in the Delhi University area, officials said on Thursday.