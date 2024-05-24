RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Cyclone Remal to make landfall in West Bengal on Sunday
May 24, 2024  16:31
image
A cyclone brewing in the Bay of Bengal will make landfall between Sagar Island in West Bengal and Bangladesh's Khepupara on Sunday midnight, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday. 

 This is the first cyclone in the Bay of Bengal this pre-monsoon season and will be named Remal, according to a system of naming cyclones in the Indian Ocean region. 

 The system will strengthen into a cyclonic storm by Saturday morning and further intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by Saturday night. 

 "It's very likely to cross Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts between Sagar Island and Khepupara around Sunday midnight as a severe cyclonic storm," the IMD said in an update. 

 The cyclone could reach a wind speed of 120 kilometres per hour on Sunday. The Met office has warned of extremely heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of West Bengal and north Odisha on May 26-27. Extremely heavy precipitation may hit parts of northeast India on May 27-28.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Sania Mirza's New Nameplate
Sania Mirza's New Nameplate

Sania shared a heartwarming glimpse into her life, featuring a new nameplate for her house that reads 'Sania & Izhaan'.

'No need to panic on draft infra guidelines'
'No need to panic on draft infra guidelines'

'It's a debatable topic, and we will submit our comments to the RBI by June 15.'

Mom-To-Be Deepika Shines Bright
Mom-To-Be Deepika Shines Bright

Deepika Padukone steps out in a beautiful yellow flowy dress that elevated her charming personality.

After scaling record peaks, markets pare gains to end in red
After scaling record peaks, markets pare gains to end in red

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed marginally lower on Friday as investors booked profit in FMCG, IT and healthcare stocks after the BSE Sensex and Nifty hit fresh lifetime highs in intra-day deals. The 30-share BSE Sensex...

Can Mirabai overcome injuries to lift Paris Oly gold?
Can Mirabai overcome injuries to lift Paris Oly gold?

From firewood to barbells, no burden is too heavy for India's Mirabai

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances