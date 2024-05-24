Canada to deport Indian driver who caused bus crash





Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, a truck driver from Calgary, barreled through a stop sign and into the path of the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team's bus at a rural intersection near Tisdale, Saskatchewan, in 2018.





Sixteen people on the bus were killed and 13 were injured, CityNews Calgary reported.





The decision came on Friday at an Immigration and Refugee Board hearing in Calgary for Sidhu.





Sidhu's lawyer Michael Greene has said the decision was a foregone conclusion, as all that's required to deport Sidhu is proof that he's not a Canadian citizen and he committed a serious crime, CBC reported.





Sidhu is from India and has permanent resident status in Canada.





"It's pretty open and shut," Greene said in an interview with The Canadian Press.





"There's nothing to contest, so those are as clear as day. These hearings are usually done lickety-split." -- PTI

An Indian-origin truck driver who caused a horrific bus crash in Canada involving a junior hockey team was on Friday ordered to be deported to India.