Businessman's entire family attempts suicide in Haryana's Faridabad
May 24, 2024  23:46
The entire family of a businessman, who was allegedly in debt of crores, allegedly attempted mass suicide in Faridabad. 

The head of the family lost his life in the incident while the conditions of five others are critical, the police said on Friday. 

All five, including two women and two children, are being treated at a hospital. 

An FIR was registered against 15 accused at the Sarai Khwaja police station, they added. 

According to the police, the incident took place in sector 37 last night. Shyam Goyal's (70) son had allegedly taken a loan of about Rs 40 crore from many people and banks. 

The miscreants and recovery agents were allegedly threatening the businessman's family to repay the loan. 

Some miscreants had allegedly come to their house on Thursday night and kidnapped the guard. 

Later they fled after leaving the guard, but due to fear, Shyam Goyal along with the entire family took sleeping pills and cut the veins of their hands, the police said. 

After hearing the screams, the neighbours reached their house and informed the police, they added. 

They were taken to a private hospital in sector 21, where Shyam Goyal died. 

The conditions of his wife Sadhna (65), son Anirudh Goyal (45), Anirudh's wife Nidhi Goyal (40) and his sons Himang (18) and Dhananjay (14) are still critical, as per the police. -- PTI
