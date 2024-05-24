RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


BJP, INDIA bloc in unprecedented direct fight tomorrow
May 24, 2024  17:34
The touch-and-go seats going to the polls tomorrow
Amid the prevailing fierce summer heat, the national capital is all set for polling on Saturday after a record two-month long campaigning, with the BJP and the INDIA bloc partners pitted in a direct, one-on-one contest in all the seven Lok Sabha constituencies. 

 The INDIA bloc partners have reached a pre-poll understanding for the elections in Delhi. While the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is contesting on four seats, the Congress has fielded candidates on the remaining three seats. This is the first Lok Sabha election in which the AAP and the Congress have fielded joint candidates against the BJP, posing a challenge to the party ruling the Centre. 

 A total of 1.52 crore voters, including 82 lakh male and 69 lakh female voters as well as 1,228 third gender, are eligible to cast their votes at more than 13,000 polling booths in 2,627 places across the seven seats. 

 Voting will start from 7 am with special arrangements at the polling booths to help the voters exercise their franchise amid scorching heat. The weather department has sounded a yellow alert on the polling day with maximum temperature expected around 44 degrees Celsius. -- PTI
