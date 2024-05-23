RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
What Maneka said about Rahul, Priyanka, Varun...
May 23, 2024  11:53
image
BJP Candidate and sitting MP from Sultanpur Maneka Gandhi voiced her desire to see her son, Feroze Varun Gandhi, happy amidst political upheavals.

On being asked about the speculation surrounding Varun Gandhi's anti-BJP stance since 2019 and his exclusion from the BJP ticket list for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Maneka Gandhi emphasized her primary concern for her son's well-being. 

"I just want to see him (Varun Gandhi) happy, and what more can one ask from life," she said.

Regarding Varun Gandhi's absence from the Pilibhit constituency race, where he served as MP three times, Maneka Gandhi explained his readiness to support her campaign in Sultanpur.

"When I asked Varun to campaign for me, he agreed to campaign for me. He has come to Sultanpur for this. Whatever has happened is done, now we should talk further," Maneka said.

"Opportunity comes from ability and it is a misconception in every party that only the MPs run the party. There are more than one crore members in the BJP. There are around 300-400 MPs, so are there no other leaders apart from them in the party? If you have the capability, a way will definitely be made," she added.

Varun Gandhi was denied a BJP ticket for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on March 24, with the BJP selecting UP public works minister Jitin Prasada for the Pilibhit seat instead.

Addressing concerns about the potential negative impacts of Varun Gandhi's involvement in her campaign, Maneka Gandhi expressed confidence in the electorate's judgment. She affirmed that Varun's participation, which was at her request, would not affect the outcome in Sultanpur.

When asked about Rahul Gandhi and Varun Gandhi, Maneka Gandhi responded, "Everyone has his way and luck. I never speak about anyone's ability. Everyone has their destiny."

Maneka Gandhi also mentioned the upcoming voting in Sultanpur on May 25, expressing confidence in a BJP victory.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Siddharth Floored By Aditi's Cannes Look
Siddharth Floored By Aditi's Cannes Look

Aditi Rao Hydari wore a black and yellow floral dress from Gauri and Nainika's Fall Winter 2024 collection.

Samson equals Warne's record!
Samson equals Warne's record!

'(On Parag and Jaiswal) They are 22 each, so is Jurel. With very little experience, the way they are performing at this level is amazing.'

Want To Invest In FD? Read This
Want To Invest In FD? Read This

Do not keep a large portion of your long-term portfolio in FDs.

10 Most Buzzworthy K-Dramas On OTT
10 Most Buzzworthy K-Dramas On OTT

Once a K-drama buff, always a K-drama buff.

11 Best Knocks from IPL 2024
11 Best Knocks from IPL 2024

From Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma sharing the limelight with their raw talent, to SRH's Travis Head smashing some brutal boundaries to notch up big runs and totals for his franchise, this season has had some real power hitters on...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances