What Maneka said about Rahul, Priyanka, Varun...





On being asked about the speculation surrounding Varun Gandhi's anti-BJP stance since 2019 and his exclusion from the BJP ticket list for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Maneka Gandhi emphasized her primary concern for her son's well-being.





"I just want to see him (Varun Gandhi) happy, and what more can one ask from life," she said.





Regarding Varun Gandhi's absence from the Pilibhit constituency race, where he served as MP three times, Maneka Gandhi explained his readiness to support her campaign in Sultanpur.





"When I asked Varun to campaign for me, he agreed to campaign for me. He has come to Sultanpur for this. Whatever has happened is done, now we should talk further," Maneka said.





"Opportunity comes from ability and it is a misconception in every party that only the MPs run the party. There are more than one crore members in the BJP. There are around 300-400 MPs, so are there no other leaders apart from them in the party? If you have the capability, a way will definitely be made," she added.





Varun Gandhi was denied a BJP ticket for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on March 24, with the BJP selecting UP public works minister Jitin Prasada for the Pilibhit seat instead.





Addressing concerns about the potential negative impacts of Varun Gandhi's involvement in her campaign, Maneka Gandhi expressed confidence in the electorate's judgment. She affirmed that Varun's participation, which was at her request, would not affect the outcome in Sultanpur.





When asked about Rahul Gandhi and Varun Gandhi, Maneka Gandhi responded, "Everyone has his way and luck. I never speak about anyone's ability. Everyone has their destiny."





Maneka Gandhi also mentioned the upcoming voting in Sultanpur on May 25, expressing confidence in a BJP victory.

