RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Vote for those candidates who can defeat BJP nominees: Tikait
May 23, 2024  23:35
Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait
Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait
Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait appealed to people on Thursday to vote for those candidates who are capable of defeating the ruling BJP's nominees in the two final phases of the Lok Sabha polls on May 25 and June 1. 

The national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, which is part of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of farmer unions, also alleged that it is not the Bharatiya Janata Party that is contesting the ongoing election, but "a gang of capitalists" that has captured the country. 

Five phases of the parliamentary polls, which started on April 19, have been completed. 

More than 100 constituencies across 10 states and Union territories -- Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Punjab, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Chandigarh -- will go to polls on May 25 and June 1. 

"Two phases of polling are left. The SKM clearly says that you should vote for a candidate who can defeat the BJP. This is not the BJP's government, but the government of a gang of capitalists. This gang has captured the country and is fighting the election. Nobody is supporting them," Tikait said in a social media post. 

"This is a direct election between India's public and this gang. The public is fighting this election. There is no need to worry. Whichever candidate you think can defeat the BJP in your area, vote for that candidate," the farmer leader said. 

He noted that there have been instances of "misleading" voters through phone calls in which election-related discussions have been held about some candidates wrongly. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Panghal in focus as Indian boxers fight in final qualifiers for Paris
Panghal in focus as Indian boxers fight in final qualifiers for Paris

Indian pugilists will be determined to overcome the recent setbacks both inside and outside the boxing ring when they aim for the last available tickets to the Olympic Games at the second World Qualification Tournament, starting in...

Dombivli chemical factory blast toll rises to 8; more than 60 injured
Dombivli chemical factory blast toll rises to 8; more than 60 injured

A major fire broke out inside the industrial area of Dombivli in Thane after a boiler exploded at the plant of a chemical company.

Ilaiyaraaja issues notice to makers of 'Manjummel Boys' over song
Ilaiyaraaja issues notice to makers of 'Manjummel Boys' over song

Manjummel Boys traces the story of one such bunch of inebriated tourists from Kochi, fans of the film Gunaa.

PE/VC investments drop by 35% in April at $4.4 bn
PE/VC investments drop by 35% in April at $4.4 bn

Investments by private equity and venture capital funds declined by 35 per cent to $4.4 billion in April compared with $6.8 billion in the year-ago period, a report said on Thursday. The number of deals in April stood at 98, which was...

'Tough to beat KKR, they're the team that deserves to win IPL 2024'
'Tough to beat KKR, they're the team that deserves to win IPL 2024'

Former Australia seamer Brett Lee and Sri Lanka opener Tilakratne Dilshan have backed the Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to clinch the IPL 2024 title.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances