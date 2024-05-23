Vote for those candidates who can defeat BJP nominees: Tikait





The national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, which is part of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of farmer unions, also alleged that it is not the Bharatiya Janata Party that is contesting the ongoing election, but "a gang of capitalists" that has captured the country.





Five phases of the parliamentary polls, which started on April 19, have been completed.





More than 100 constituencies across 10 states and Union territories -- Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Punjab, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Chandigarh -- will go to polls on May 25 and June 1.





"Two phases of polling are left. The SKM clearly says that you should vote for a candidate who can defeat the BJP. This is not the BJP's government, but the government of a gang of capitalists. This gang has captured the country and is fighting the election. Nobody is supporting them," Tikait said in a social media post.





"This is a direct election between India's public and this gang. The public is fighting this election. There is no need to worry. Whichever candidate you think can defeat the BJP in your area, vote for that candidate," the farmer leader said.





He noted that there have been instances of "misleading" voters through phone calls in which election-related discussions have been held about some candidates wrongly. -- PTI

