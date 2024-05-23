Violence being inflicted on Kejriwal's parents: AAP





"Has our PM stooped so low as to persecute elderly and ill parents? I don't think politics in the country has ever sunk this low," Atishi said while addressing the media.





Speaking out against what she perceives as an egregious overstep in political manoeuvring, Atishi highlighted the delicate health condition of CM Kejriwal's parents.





"Today, when violence is being inflicted upon the parents of Arvind Kejriwal, and Delhi Police are being called to interrogate his elderly and ailing parents, I believe that all limits have been crossed. CM Arvind Kejriwal's mother is 76 years old and she has been in the hospital for a long time. Her condition is such that she can hardly walk and cannot leave her room. His father is 85 years old, unable to walk without support, with impaired vision and hearing. Arvind Kejriwal is a person who himself, as a son, considered every elder in Delhi as his parents, took them on pilgrimages like Shravan Kumar," said Atishi.





The AAP leader called upon the people of Delhi to respond to what she views as the unjust persecution of CM Kejriwal and his family through their votes.





"I have full confidence that the people of Delhi will respond to this persecution of Arvind Kejriwal and his elderly and sick parents with their votes," Atishi said.





"We are waiting for the police to arrive. This is also a matter of concern for us because if elderly and sick parents are being called for interrogation, mentally harassing them, then this is a matter of concern for us as well," she added.





Sources have however confirmed that the questioning of the Delhi CM's parents and the recording of their statements will not happen on Thursday.

AAP leader and Delhi minister Atishi raised concerns over the scheduled questioning of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's parents by the Delhi Police on Thursday, in connection with the Swati Maliwal assault case and questioned whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "stooped so low" as to persecute elderly and ill parents.