Varun says people call Amethi, Rae Bareli 'vibrant'

"A mother is considered to be a divine power, equivalent to God. Because when the whole world may or may not stand by you, a mother never leaves your side. Today, I am not here just to show support for my mother, but I am here to show support for the mother of Sultanpur. The definition of a mother is that she is a power that protects everyone, does not discriminate, helps in times of trouble, and always keeps love in her heart for everyone. A mother's scolding is also a blessing," Gandhi said.





"When we first came to Sultanpur 10 years ago to contest elections, people said, 'Sir, the vibrancy that exists in Amethi, the vibrancy that exists in Raebareli, we want the same vibrancy in Sultanpur too.' Today, it brings me great joy to say that when Sultanpur's name is mentioned in the country, it is mentioned in the first line of the mainstream," he added.

"In our country, elections are being held in 543 constituencies. In many places, experienced and influential people are contesting, but there is one area in our country where no one calls the Member of Parliament (MP) by their official title instead, everyone calls them 'Mother'," Varun Gandhi said.