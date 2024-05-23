Varun addresses his first poll rally in Sultanpur, mother Maneka's battlefield





"Elections are going on everywhere in the country...but there is only one region in the country where people don't call their MP, Sansad ji, Mantri ji, or by her name, but call her mata ji," the Pilibhit MP said here amid applause from the public.





"I am confident that this time you people are going to break all the records. I have no enmity with anyone. When I came to Sultanpur for the first time, I felt the 'Khusbhu' (fragrance) of my father here, but today I feel proud to say that I have come to my motherland," he said.





This is the first time Varun Gandhi has addressed a rally this election season.





He has remained out of the public space ever since he was replaced by the BJP with Jitin Prasada from Pilibhit, which went to polls in the first phase of the elections.





At the rally, Varun Gandhi said that if a crisis befalls any family of Sultanpur, they should not consider themselves alone.





"I am giving you my phone number." "When Sultanpur's name is taken in the country, the name of Maneka Gandhi also comes. I promise that no person in Sultanpur will ever remain alone. Just like everyone in Pilibhit has Varun Gandhi's number, similarly in Sultanpur I have seen my mother answering anyone's call and try to solve problems," he added. -- PTI

