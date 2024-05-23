RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Unjustly targeted, demoralising: BJP's Jayant Sinha
May 23, 2024  18:07
BJP MP Jayant Sinha/ANI Photo
BJP MP Jayant Sinha/ANI Photo
Bharatiya Janata Party MP Jayant Sinha, who was asked by the party to show cause for not taking part in campaigning, on Thursday said he was being "unjustly targeted" and the public notice amounted to demoralising dedicated workers like him. 

Replying to the showcause notice, Sinha said it was issued to him though he had on March 2 communicated to BJP president JP Nadda that he would not be able to shoulder electoral responsibilities as he would focus on combating issues arising from global climate change. 

The Hazaribagh MP also said that it was wrong for the party to allege that he did not cast his vote on May 20, since he had exercised his franchise through postal ballot and was not in the country on the polling day. 

"Given my contributions to the party and the circumstances, the public issuance of your letter is unseemly. Your approach demoralizes dedicated party workers and undermines the party's collective efforts. Additionally, despite my loyalty and hard work for the party, it appears that I am being unjustly targeted," the former Union minister replied on the show cause notice via a post on X. 

The BJP on Monday had slapped the notice on Sinha for not taking part in campaigning after Manish Jaiswal was declared candidate from the Hazaribag Lok Sabha seat, thereby "maligning" the party's image. -- PTI
