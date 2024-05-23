SRK returns to Mumbai with family





Earlier in the day, his manager Pooja Dadlani shared a post on her X account giving health updates to Shah Rukh Khan fans.





She wrote, "To all of Mr Khan's fans and well-wishers - he is doing well. Thank you for your love, prayers and concern."

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, along with his wife Gauri Khan and kids Suhana and AbRam, returned to Mumbai on Thursday after being discharged from Ahmedabad's KD Hospital.