RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
SRK returns to Mumbai with family
May 23, 2024  22:03
image
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, along with his wife Gauri Khan and kids Suhana and AbRam, returned to Mumbai on Thursday after being discharged from Ahmedabad's KD Hospital. 

Earlier in the day, his manager Pooja Dadlani shared a post on her X account giving health updates to Shah Rukh Khan fans. 

She wrote, "To all of Mr Khan's fans and well-wishers - he is doing well. Thank you for your love, prayers and concern."
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Day after North Block, over a dozen Delhi colleges receive bomb threat
Day after North Block, over a dozen Delhi colleges receive bomb threat

The local police, a bomb disposal squad, a bomb detection team arrived at the LSR College along with a dog squad and conducted searches but nothing suspicious was found, the official said.

NSE listed companies' mcap surpasses $5 trillion
NSE listed companies' mcap surpasses $5 trillion

The market capitalisation of listed companies on the NSE surpassed $5 trillion (Rs 416.57 trillion) on Thursday on a day when the Nifty 50 index touched an all-time high of 22,993.60. The Nifty 500 index also touched an all-time high of...

IndiGo profit doubles to Rs 1,895 cr in Q4
IndiGo profit doubles to Rs 1,895 cr in Q4

The country's largest airline IndiGo on Thursday reported more than doubling of its net profit to Rs 1,894.8 crore in the three months ended March 2024 and announced the introduction of business class in select routes this year. The...

Mehul Choksi on why he has not been able to return to India
Mehul Choksi on why he has not been able to return to India

Diamantaire Mehul Choksi, a key accused in the multi-crore PNB scam, has told a special court in Mumbai that he hasn't been able to return to India "due to reasons beyond his control" and hence cannot be declared a "fugitive economic...

Would have returned Pak POWs after getting Kartarpur Sahib in 1971: Modi
Would have returned Pak POWs after getting Kartarpur Sahib in 1971: Modi

Modi brought up the emotive issue of the gurdwara in Kartarpur Sahib, a place sacred to Sikhs as Guru Nanak Dev spent the last years of his life there, and blamed the Congress for country's partition, saying they did it for sake of power.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances