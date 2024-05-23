Sidda writes to PM again to cancel Prajwal passport





"I write to you once again to draw attention to the grave series of incidents that Prajwal Revanna has been accused of committing. These incidents have not only shocked the conscience of the people of the State of Karnataka but have also caused a nationwide concern," he said.





"It is shameful that Prajwal Revanna, a Member of Parliament from Hassan constituency, who is also contesting for re-election in the present general election, and who is the grandson of a former Prime Minister, fled the country on the 27th of April 2024 to Germany using his diplomatic passport bearing number 11135500 shortly after news of his heinous actions emerged and just a few hours before the first FIR was filed against him. He has abused his diplomatic privileges to flee the country and to escape criminal proceedings," the Karnataka CM added.





Siddaramaiah expressed his concern that despite the issue of a Look Out Circular, a Blue Corner Notice, and two notices by the Investigating Officer, Prajwal Revanna has managed to remain in hiding to this day.

