Sensex soars after PM predicts 'historic' BJP win
May 23, 2024  14:37
image
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi predicted a historic win for the BJP in the upcoming election and forecasted record highs for the stock markets on June 4, the benchmark Nifty index crossed the 22,800 mark for the first time during Thursday's session.

The Nifty index reached a new high of 22,852, while the Sensex surged to 74,917, slightly below its all-time high of 75,124.PM Modi said in an interview, "Wait and watch on June 4; the programmers behind the stock market will get tired of the action." 

He indicated that the financial markets would set new records after June 4, the day the Election Commission will count the votes of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections.

On Thursday, both indices surged to record highs after a flat opening. The Nifty index started at 22,614 points, and the Sensex began at 74,253 points. All indices in the broader market opened in green with marginal gains.
