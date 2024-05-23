Sena leader's murder: Bodyguard seeks bail, says chargesheet silent on his role





This is the second bail attempt by Amarendra Mishra, the bodyguard of the alleged killer Mauris Noronha.





The court had rejected his earlier plea in March.





Mishra approached the court with a fresh application after the police recently filed the chargesheet in the case.





In his plea, Mishra claimed that the chargesheet doesn't say that he hatched any conspiracy to kill Ghosalkar.





The entire chargesheet does not disclose any offence committed by the applicant (Mishra), it said.





The plea claimed that Mishra had been behind bars for the last 3 months and since the investigation is over, no purpose would be served by keeping him in jail.





Noronha, a local businessman and social worker, shot dead Ghosalkar during a Facebook Live programme in suburban Borivali (West) in February this year before taking his own life. -- PTI

