Rahul fulfilling duty of ending Cong: Acharya Pramod

"Rahul Gandhi is a 'Mahapurush', he can say anything. Mahatma Gandhi saw a dream of the end of Congress and nobody could do it, not even BJP, but now Rahul Gandhi himself is doing it. Rahul Gandhi is finishing off Congress and fulfilling his responsibility. Not just me but crores of Congress workers across the country are aware of this fact. After June 4, Congress will be the party to win the least number of seats, till now," the former party leader said on Wednesday. -- ANI

Taking a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, former party leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam called him a "Mahapurush" and said that the former is finishing off Congress and fulfilling his responsibility.