RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Rahul fulfilling duty of ending Cong: Acharya Pramod
May 23, 2024  09:21
image
Taking a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, former party leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam called him a "Mahapurush" and said that the former is finishing off Congress and fulfilling his responsibility.

Krishnam said that the Congress will win the least number of seats in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

"Rahul Gandhi is a 'Mahapurush', he can say anything. Mahatma Gandhi saw a dream of the end of Congress and nobody could do it, not even BJP, but now Rahul Gandhi himself is doing it. Rahul Gandhi is finishing off Congress and fulfilling his responsibility. Not just me but crores of Congress workers across the country are aware of this fact. After June 4, Congress will be the party to win the least number of seats, till now," the former party leader said on Wednesday. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Why Is Manushi Excited?
Why Is Manushi Excited?

Kajol's thought of the day... Radhika shares a BTS picture...Shefali goes out for birthday dinner...

Allahabad Contest Is Battle Of The Scions
Allahabad Contest Is Battle Of The Scions

Allahabad has seen some interesting battles, such as the Congress's Amitabh Bachchan defeating H N Bahuguna in 1984 or the 1988 by-poll that marked V P Singh's emergence as the contender for the PM post.

Was Modi Worried About Shyam Rangeela?
Was Modi Worried About Shyam Rangeela?

Rangeela's presence in the fray could have been trifle uncomfortable for Modi. He may not have posed an electoral challenge to the prime minister, but Rangeela's public meetings could have seen people flocking, if only to hear him mimic...

The Last Indian Villages On Tibet Border
The Last Indian Villages On Tibet Border

'It is a breathtaking journey towards the Tibet border, especially since the Border Road Organisation has accomplished a fabulous feat in black-topping the road till the border.' 'One is left with a salute for the dauntless Indian...

Ponting Won't Take Up India Coach Job
Ponting Won't Take Up India Coach Job

'I'd love to be a senior coach of a national team, but with the other things that I have in my life and wanting to have a bit of time at home... everyone knows if you take a job working with the Indian team you can't be involved in an...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances