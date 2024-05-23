Rahul baba, India is not a grocery store: Shah





Addressing a public meeting in Domariaganj Lok Sabha constituency today, Shah said, "This opposition has moved ahead by forming a 'Ghamandiya' alliance. Today I want to ask Rahul Gandhi, if you get the majority then who will be your Prime Minister? Can Sharad Pawar, Lalu Yadav, or Uddhav Thackeray become the PM? Can Rahul Gandhi become the PM?"





"When a journalist asked them who would be their Prime Minister, one of their leaders said that they would become Prime Minister in turns for five years. Rahul Baba, this is not a grocery store, it is a great country of 140 crore people," the Home Minister said.





Reiterating that there could be no reservation based on religion, the Union Home Minister said that the INDIA Alliance intends to rob the reservation of the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribe, and Other Backward Castes.





"The Indi Alliance intends to rob the reservation of SC-ST-OBC. A decision from the Bengal High Court has come just yesterday. The Bengal government had included 180 Muslim castes in the OBC list and gave the reservation rights of our backward classes to the Muslims.





"Our Constitution does not provide reservations based on religion. Therefore, yesterday, the High Court rejected all the OBC reservations given to Muslim castes by the Bengal government between 2010 and 2024," he said.

