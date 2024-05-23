RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Rahul baba, India is not a grocery store: Shah
May 23, 2024  15:15
image
Sharpening his attack on the opposition's INDIA bloc, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday questioned the alliance's choice for Prime Minister if they succeed in getting a majority in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a public meeting in Domariaganj Lok Sabha constituency today, Shah said, "This opposition has moved ahead by forming a 'Ghamandiya' alliance. Today I want to ask Rahul Gandhi, if you get the majority then who will be your Prime Minister? Can Sharad Pawar, Lalu Yadav, or Uddhav Thackeray become the PM? Can Rahul Gandhi become the PM?"

"When a journalist asked them who would be their Prime Minister, one of their leaders said that they would become Prime Minister in turns for five years. Rahul Baba, this is not a grocery store, it is a great country of 140 crore people," the Home Minister said.

Reiterating that there could be no reservation based on religion, the Union Home Minister said that the INDIA Alliance intends to rob the reservation of the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribe, and Other Backward Castes.

"The Indi Alliance intends to rob the reservation of SC-ST-OBC. A decision from the Bengal High Court has come just yesterday. The Bengal government had included 180 Muslim castes in the OBC list and gave the reservation rights of our backward classes to the Muslims. 

"Our Constitution does not provide reservations based on religion. Therefore, yesterday, the High Court rejected all the OBC reservations given to Muslim castes by the Bengal government between 2010 and 2024," he said.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Major fire after cylinder blast in MIDC Dombivli near Mumbai
Major fire after cylinder blast in MIDC Dombivli near Mumbai

A major fire broke out inside the industrial area of Dombivli in Thane after a boiler exploded at the plant of a chemical company.

'Sona Hai, Khana Hai, Ball Dalna Hai'
'Sona Hai, Khana Hai, Ball Dalna Hai'

'Cricket is like a circle, the smaller you keep it, the better it will be. You expand this circle more and you will find gaps.'

'Forget fancy rules, good batting is why scores are high'
'Forget fancy rules, good batting is why scores are high'

Ashwin has urged bowlers to start working on their batting skills in order to meet the demands of the game.

Has PM stooped so low?: AAP on questioning of Kejriwal's parents
Has PM stooped so low?: AAP on questioning of Kejriwal's parents

Meanwhile, sources said that the Delhi Police may not visit Kejriwal's residence on Thursday to question his parents.

Ashwin touches new landmark in IPL
Ashwin touches new landmark in IPL

Ashwin took home the 'Player of the Match' award for his match-turning spell against RCB on Wednesday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances