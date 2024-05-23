Pune car crash: Police question grandfather of minor accused





The boy's grandfather was summoned by the police in connection with an offence registered against the juvenile's father, the staff members and the owner of two liquor serving establishments in Mundhwa area, a crime branch official said.





"The minor's grandfather is currently being grilled by the sleuths of crime branch at the Pune police commissionerate," he said.





A Porsche car, allegedly driven by the 17-year-old, who the police claim was drunk at the time, fatally knocked down two motorbike-borne software engineers at Kalyani Nagar in the city in the early hours of Sunday.





The boy's father, Vishal Agarwal (50) has already been arrested under the Juvenile Justice Act and remanded in police custody for handing over his car to his underage son, and thus exposing him to danger. -- PTI

