RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Pune car crash: Police question grandfather of minor accused
May 23, 2024  17:49
image
The Pune police are on Thursday questioning the grandfather of the 17-year-old boy, who allegedly crashed his high-end car into a motorbike killing two persons in the city, an official said. 

The boy's grandfather was summoned by the police in connection with an offence registered against the juvenile's father, the staff members and the owner of two liquor serving establishments in Mundhwa area, a crime branch official said. 

"The minor's grandfather is currently being grilled by the sleuths of crime branch at the Pune police commissionerate," he said. 

A Porsche car, allegedly driven by the 17-year-old, who the police claim was drunk at the time, fatally knocked down two motorbike-borne software engineers at Kalyani Nagar in the city in the early hours of Sunday. 

The boy's father, Vishal Agarwal (50) has already been arrested under the Juvenile Justice Act and remanded in police custody for handing over his car to his underage son, and thus exposing him to danger. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

The Last Indian Villages On Tibet Border
The Last Indian Villages On Tibet Border

'It is a breathtaking journey towards the Tibet border, especially since the Border Road Organisation has accomplished a fabulous feat in black-topping the road till the border.' 'One is left with a salute for the dauntless Indian...

Man of comebacks bows out on IPL stage
Man of comebacks bows out on IPL stage

DK finished as an IPL winner with close to 5000 runs over 17 seasons besides taking 145 catches and effecting 37 stumpings.

4 killed, 56 injured in blast at chemical factory near Mumbai
4 killed, 56 injured in blast at chemical factory near Mumbai

A major fire broke out inside the industrial area of Dombivli in Thane after a boiler exploded at the plant of a chemical company.

Phase V: Women outnumber men as turnout rises to 62.2%
Phase V: Women outnumber men as turnout rises to 62.2%

The male-female turnout gap was wide in Bihar and Jharkhand. While in Bihar, the male turnout was 52.42 percent, the female turnout was 61.58 percent.

Sindhu edges Sim, Ashmita stuns Beiwen in Malaysia Masters quarters
Sindhu edges Sim, Ashmita stuns Beiwen in Malaysia Masters quarters

Sindhu saw off Sim 21-13, 12-21, 21-14 in a 59-minute women's singles second-round match to register her third win over the Korean world number 34.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances