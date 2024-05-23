RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Police quiz granddad in Pune Porsche crash case
May 23, 2024  21:34
The Pune police on Thursday questioned the grandfather of a 17-year-old boy who allegedly crashed his high-end car into a motorbike killing two persons earlier this week. 

The accused teenager's friend and a driver who were accompanying him in the car during Sunday's fatal accident in Kalyani Nagar area here were also questioned by the police. 

The teenager was remanded to the observation home by the Juvenile Justice Board on Wednesday. 

His grandfather was summoned by the police on Thursday in connection with an offence registered against the juvenile's father and staff members and the owner of two liquor-serving establishments in Mundhwa area, a crime branch official said. 

The senior citizen was confronted with his son, real estate developer Vishal Agarwal who has already been arrested, for the corroboration of certain facts, the official said. 

While the minor's grandfather was being taken to face his son at the police commissioner's office, some reporters tried to ask him questions, following which a man accompanying him heckled and obstructed them. 

It led to a heated exchange before the police intervened. -- PTI
