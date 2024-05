"Prajwal should be given harshest punishment under law if found guilty,' said Deve Gowda.





"I will ensure there will be no interference in enquiry against Prajwal from me or my family members," he said. -- PTI

After uncle HD Kumaraswamy, former prime minister HD Deve Gowda has warned grandson and Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna to return to India and face probe over sexual abuse allegations.