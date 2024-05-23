RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


No water in Marathwada: Maha asks EC for MCC relaxation
May 23, 2024  16:02
File pic
Highlighting the dire situation in drought-affected regions, the Maharashtra Government has written a letter to the Election Commission requesting a relaxation in the code of conduct applied in the state during the Lok Sabha elections. 

 Notably, this request for drought mitigation comes after the Lok Sabha elections have concluded in the state, to provide immediate relief and relief plans, including relaxation in the code of conduct imposed in the state due to the Lok Sabha elections. 

 Marathwada faces a severe water crisis, with many villages experiencing water shortages and residents having to travel to find drinking water. The situation in Maharashtra is so dire, that people of the region are not getting enough water, even after waiting for more than 10 days. 

 The government in the letter urged the EC to relax the code of conduct and initiate immediate relief measures, including the provision of drinking water and fodder to citizens and animals in affected regions. 

 Elections in Maharashtra have been held in the last five phases between 19 April and 20 May 2024. The state, with its 48 Lok Sabha seats, is the second-largest contributor to the lower house of Parliament after Uttar Pradesh known for its political diversity and significant electoral influence, Maharashtra plays a crucial role in shaping national politics. -- ANI
