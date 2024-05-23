RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Mamata walks in roadshow in Dumdum LS seat
May 23, 2024  18:51
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee greets during an election campaign, at Dum Dum/ANI Photo
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee greets during an election campaign, at Dum Dum/ANI Photo
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday walked for over 2 km in a colourful roadshow in support of Trinamool Congress candidate for Dumdum Lok Sabha seat, Saugata Roy. 

Banerjee, who was accompanied by Roy, the sitting Dumdum MP, and state minister Sujit Bose, waved at crowds as thousands walked along with her holding party flags and tricolour balloons with the party symbol printed on those. 

The roadshow started around 3.30 pm from Belgharia Rathtala Crossing and ended at Sinthir More after around an hour, covering Kamarhati and Baranagar assembly segments along BT Road. 

Loudspeakers blared TMC's theme song for the Lok Sabha elections, 'Janagoner gorjon, Bangla birodhider bisarjan', while participants raised slogans hailing the party and denouncing the BJP. 

Elections will be held in the Dumdum Lok Sabha seat, which covers the northern fringes of Kolkata, in the last phase on June 1. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Woman worker killed, BJP cadres protest across WB
Woman worker killed, BJP cadres protest across WB

As part of the protest, BJP workers burned tyres, blocked roads, and closed shops in Nandigram, alleging that Trinamool Congress-backed criminals were responsible for the killing of Rathibala Arhi, a saffron party worker in Sonachura...

'Narine the 'missing puzzle', could bring joy to WI with retirement reversal'
'Narine the 'missing puzzle', could bring joy to WI with retirement reversal'

Sunil Narine may have made up his mind not to come out of retirement but his compatriot Andre Russell believes he's the "missing puzzle" in the West Indies line-up and reversing his decision one last time would make the whole nation happy.

5 killed, 56 injured in blast at chemical factory near Mumbai
5 killed, 56 injured in blast at chemical factory near Mumbai

A major fire broke out inside the industrial area of Dombivli in Thane after a boiler exploded at the plant of a chemical company.

The end nears? Dhawan prepares for life after cricket
The end nears? Dhawan prepares for life after cricket

Shikhar Dhawan has acknowledged he's in a transitional phase, nearing a new chapter in his life.

'India doesn't need different coaches for Tests and limited overs cricket'
'India doesn't need different coaches for Tests and limited overs cricket'

A team like India, which doesn't have players competing round the year in T20 leagues across the globe, doesn't need two separate coaches for the limited overs and Test format, feels former England spinner Graeme Swann.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances