Mamata walks in roadshow in Dumdum LS seat





Banerjee, who was accompanied by Roy, the sitting Dumdum MP, and state minister Sujit Bose, waved at crowds as thousands walked along with her holding party flags and tricolour balloons with the party symbol printed on those.





The roadshow started around 3.30 pm from Belgharia Rathtala Crossing and ended at Sinthir More after around an hour, covering Kamarhati and Baranagar assembly segments along BT Road.





Loudspeakers blared TMC's theme song for the Lok Sabha elections, 'Janagoner gorjon, Bangla birodhider bisarjan', while participants raised slogans hailing the party and denouncing the BJP.





Elections will be held in the Dumdum Lok Sabha seat, which covers the northern fringes of Kolkata, in the last phase on June 1. -- PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday walked for over 2 km in a colourful roadshow in support of Trinamool Congress candidate for Dumdum Lok Sabha seat, Saugata Roy.