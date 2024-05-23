RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Looters of people's treasury: Smriti slams AAP
May 23, 2024  14:04
Union Minister and BJP candidate from Amethi Lok Sabha seat Smriti Irani launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) following recent revelations in the Delhi High Court regarding corruption allegations against Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed the bail petitions moved by Manish Sisodia, Aam Aadmi Party leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi in liquor policy cases, saying the prosecution has made out a "prima facie case" of money laundering against the former deputy CM.

Addressing a Press conference, Irani highlighted the court's observations, stating, "A judgment yesterday regarding Manish Sisodia became public.
The Delhi High Court prima facie finds a case of corruption against Manish Sisodia. The court accepts that corruption to the tune of Rs. 100 crores have been committed by Manish Sisodia and all accused in this case."

She further noted that the court acknowledged Sisodia's alleged attempts to destroy evidence and intimidate potential witnesses, particularly those willing to testify against the AAP."

The observations of the Delhi High Court are now in the public domain," Irani emphasized.

"My appeal to citizens is to read these substantial observations about the corruption of Manish Sisodia and the AAP. These so-called political activists entered the corridors of power with a promise of change but ended up becoming nothing but looters of the people's treasury," she said.

Addressing the issue involving Swati Maliwal and her allegations of assault against Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar, Smriti Irani remarked, "The very fact that Arvind Kejriwal goes on campaign with an assaulter is an indication to you as to where his loyalties lie. With the assaulter in the company of Arvind Kejriwal, can you honestly expect him to do justice to anybody? The question is, while a lady was being assaulted in his house, who was present? What was done by Arvind Kejriwal?... AAP is not only corrupt, but its women workers are not safe in their own CM's house." -- ANI
