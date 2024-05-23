RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Kejriwals await police
May 23, 2024  12:55
image
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal posts this image writing, "I am waiting for the police with my parents and wife. Yesterday, the police called my parents and asked for time for interrogation. But they have not given any information yet whether they will come or not." 
