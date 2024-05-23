Kejriwals await police

Kejriwals await policeMay 23, 2024 12:55
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal posts this image writing, "I am waiting for the police with my parents and wife. Yesterday, the police called my parents and asked for time for interrogation. But they have not given any information yet whether they will come or not."
