Kanhaiya Kumar assault case: Court grants bail to accused
May 23, 2024  01:17
A court in Delhi has granted bail to the 41-year-old man arrested for allegedly assaulting and splashing Congress Lok Sabha candidate Kanhaiya Kumar with ink, saying it has to balance the state's interest of maintaining public order with the accused's right to personal liberty. 

On May 17, when Kumar, the Congress candidate for the North East Delhi seat, was coming out of ally Aam Aadmi Party office in New Usmanpur after a meeting with local Councillor Chhaya Sharma, a group of people attacked him. 

The Delhi police arrested one of the accused, Ajay Kumar, on Tuesday morning. 

Metropolitan Magistrate Arushi Parwal heard the city police's application seeking Ajay Kumar's judicial custody for 14 days on Tuesday. 

The investigating officer said it was necessary to prevent him from committing similar offences. 

Ajay Kumar's counsel, however, vehemently opposed the plea and sought bail for his client. 

The magistrate noted that the offences alleged included criminal intimidation, assaulting a woman with the intent of outraging her modesty and causing hurt, all of which carried the maximum punishment of up to seven years imprisonment. -- PTI
