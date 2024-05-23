RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Jayant Sinha responds to BJP's 'didn't vote' notice
May 23, 2024  08:29
image
Former Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party MP Jayant Sinha on Wednesday said that he was "surprised" to receive the BJP's show cause notice asking him why he didn't vote in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections and did not take part in election campaigning.

In response to BJP's Jharkhand general secretary Aditya Sahu's letter, Sinha said that he voted through the postal ballot process as he was overseas for "personal commitments". 

"I was very surprised to receive your letter and discover that you have released it to the media as well," Sinha, who is the sitting MP from the Hazaribagh seat in Jharkhand, said in a two-page letter to Mr Sahu.

Responding to Sahu's charge that he has not been taking part in "organisational work and election campaigning" ever since Manish Jaiswal was declared a candidate from the Hazaribagh Lok Sabha seat, Sinha said that he was not invited for "any party events, rallies or organizational meetings".

"The party announced Shri Manish Jaiswal ji as its candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. My endorsement was evident when I congratulated Shri Jaiswal ji on 8 March 2024, an event that was well-documented on social media and demonstrated my unwavering support for the party's choice," he said.

"If the party had wanted me to participate in any election activities, you could surely have contacted me. However, not a single senior party official or MP/MLA from Jharkhand reached out to me post my announcement on 2 March. I was not invited for any party events, rallies, or organizational meetings," he said.

"I withdrew from the Lok Sabha elections on 2 March 2024. After consulting with Shri Nadda ji and getting his explicit approval, I made it clear publicly that I was not going to be involved in these elections. I am happy to support the party on economic and governance policies and have continued to do so," the two-term MP said.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Boult, Ashwin, Avesh Extinguish RCB Hopes
Boult, Ashwin, Avesh Extinguish RCB Hopes

The Rajasthan Royal bowlers fended off the RCB batters in the Eliminator in Ahmedabad.

Kohli's Wait For IPL Trophy Goes On....
Kohli's Wait For IPL Trophy Goes On....

Kohli, the heart and soul of the franchise, will have to wait at least another year to chase his maiden IPL title.

Jacqueline Shines In Cannes
Jacqueline Shines In Cannes

Cannes certainly suits Jacqueline Fernandez.

'Shah Rukh Is Fine Now'
'Shah Rukh Is Fine Now'

'It was the heat that did it. Shah Rukh had very high fever and they had to rush him to the hospital.'

South East Asia-based gangs behind surge in cybercrimes in India: Govt
South East Asia-based gangs behind surge in cybercrimes in India: Govt

The senior IPS officer said that 45 percent of cyber financial frauds taking place in the country are originating from the South East Asia.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances