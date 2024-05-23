Jayant Sinha responds to BJP's 'didn't vote' notice

Former Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party MP Jayant Sinha on Wednesday said that he was "surprised" to receive the BJP's show cause notice asking him why he didn't vote in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections and did not take part in election campaigning.





In response to BJP's Jharkhand general secretary Aditya Sahu's letter, Sinha said that he voted through the postal ballot process as he was overseas for "personal commitments".





"I was very surprised to receive your letter and discover that you have released it to the media as well," Sinha, who is the sitting MP from the Hazaribagh seat in Jharkhand, said in a two-page letter to Mr Sahu.





Responding to Sahu's charge that he has not been taking part in "organisational work and election campaigning" ever since Manish Jaiswal was declared a candidate from the Hazaribagh Lok Sabha seat, Sinha said that he was not invited for "any party events, rallies or organizational meetings".





"The party announced Shri Manish Jaiswal ji as its candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. My endorsement was evident when I congratulated Shri Jaiswal ji on 8 March 2024, an event that was well-documented on social media and demonstrated my unwavering support for the party's choice," he said.





"If the party had wanted me to participate in any election activities, you could surely have contacted me. However, not a single senior party official or MP/MLA from Jharkhand reached out to me post my announcement on 2 March. I was not invited for any party events, rallies, or organizational meetings," he said.





"I withdrew from the Lok Sabha elections on 2 March 2024. After consulting with Shri Nadda ji and getting his explicit approval, I made it clear publicly that I was not going to be involved in these elections. I am happy to support the party on economic and governance policies and have continued to do so," the two-term MP said.