In two MP towns, authorities raze 'illegal' houses of two rape accused





In a similar action in Burhanpur, located around 170 km from Sendhwa, the authorities pulled down the illegally built portion of the house of a man accused of raping and killing a six-year-old girl, another official said.





The accused in the Sendhwa case, a 35-year-old autorickshaw driver, allegedly raped the girl on Tuesday night, following which he was arrested.





"The kutcha house of the accused that was built on encroached land was demolished this evening," Sendhwa chief municipality officer Madhu Choudhary told reporters.





The incident of rape had triggered protests with people demanding strict action against the accused. Some organisations also held protests at a local police station on Wednesday demanding that the house of the accused be pulled down as a mark of punishment to him, and the authorities had assured the protesters of strict action against him.





Following the demands, a team of the local municipality took measurements of the house of the accused for further action, he said.





"In Burhanpur, the illegally-built portion of the house of the man accused of rape was razed in a joint operation by the administration, the local civic body and the police by using bulldozer," additional superintendent of police Antarsingh Kanesh said.





Local people expressed happiness over the bulldozer action against the accused, eyewitnesses said. -- PTI

