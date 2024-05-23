In Bihar, Yogi's helicopter loses its way, rally delayed





The Bharatiya Janata Party strongman addressed two back-to-back rallies in two constituencies of Bihar on the final day of campaign for sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls.





He winded up his tour of the state with a rally in Purbi Champaran, with just a few minutes to go before the campaign came to a close at 6 in the evening.





"I have been addressing rally after rally today. I started with one at Puri in Odisha, followed by another election meeting in that state," the UP chief minister said.





"In Bihar, I was supposed to be amidst you first, but I was flown by the helicopter to another seat," said Adityanath.





According to his travel schedule released by Bihar BJP, the UP CM was supposed to wind up his tour with a rally in Pashchim Champaran where former state BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal is running for a fourth consecutive term.





But he ended up reaching there first.





The goof up caused the rally at Purbi Champaran to be delayed by more than an hour and a half, though Adityanath seemed glad that the crowds waited for him. -- PTI

