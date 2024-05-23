RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
In Bihar, Yogi's helicopter loses its way, rally delayed
May 23, 2024  20:47
File image
File image
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday claimed to have been taken for a ride, by his helicopter, while campaigning in adjoining Bihar. 

The Bharatiya Janata Party strongman addressed two back-to-back rallies in two constituencies of Bihar on the final day of campaign for sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls. 

He winded up his tour of the state with a rally in Purbi Champaran, with just a few minutes to go before the campaign came to a close at 6 in the evening. 

"I have been addressing rally after rally today. I started with one at Puri in Odisha, followed by another election meeting in that state," the UP chief minister said. 

"In Bihar, I was supposed to be amidst you first, but I was flown by the helicopter to another seat," said Adityanath. 

According to his travel schedule released by Bihar BJP, the UP CM was supposed to wind up his tour with a rally in Pashchim Champaran where former state BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal is running for a fourth consecutive term. 

But he ended up reaching there first. 

The goof up caused the rally at Purbi Champaran to be delayed by more than an hour and a half, though Adityanath seemed glad that the crowds waited for him. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

7 Maoists killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh
7 Maoists killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh

Altogether seven firearms have been recovered from the encounter site, he said.

Jaiswal Or Hetmyer? Who Batted Better?
Jaiswal Or Hetmyer? Who Batted Better?

No half-centuries were scored in the Eliminator, with Yashavi Jaiswal registering the highest score -- a 30-ball 45.

Premium devices to dial up growth in India's smartphone market in 2024
Premium devices to dial up growth in India's smartphone market in 2024

Indian smartphone sales, traditionally dominated by the entry and mid-range segments, are set to change as high-end and super-premium devices capture consumer attention. The premium category is expected to grow by more than 20 per cent...

Will cause chaos, vitiate atmosphere: EC to SC on voter turnout data plea
Will cause chaos, vitiate atmosphere: EC to SC on voter turnout data plea

The Election Commission has opposed in the Supreme Court an NGO's demand to upload polling station-wise voter turnout data on its website within 48 hours of the conclusion of polling for each phase of the Lok Sabha elections, contending...

Unjustly targeted, demoralising: BJP's Jayant Sinha on showcause
Unjustly targeted, demoralising: BJP's Jayant Sinha on showcause

Sinha said that he was not invited for "any party events, rallies or organizational meetings".

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances