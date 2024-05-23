RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Imagine Dragons ready to set stage on fire at IPL 2024 final
May 23, 2024  00:44
File image
File image
As cricket fans are eagerly waiting to witness the thrilling finale of Indian Premier League 2024 adding to the excitement and musical touch renowned international music band Imagine Dragons are all ready to set the stage on fire with their electrifying performances. 

Dan Reynolds and his band are going to visit India again for the IPL final. Taking to Instagram, Star Sports Official X handle shared this exciting news along with a video. 

In the video, Dan Reynolds, the lead singer of Imagine Dragons, says, "This the stage where we come along. The moment is here. Virat the GOAT, he's the God of all fans." 

On his visit to India, Reynolds states, "Visiting India was highlight of my entire career." 

Last year, Imagine Dragons headlined the inaugural edition of the music festival Lollapalooza India, as per Variety report. 

The international music festival held at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Racecourse from January 28 to January 29, 2023. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Faf du Plessis reflects on tough loss in Eliminator
Faf du Plessis reflects on tough loss in Eliminator

Faf du Plessis acknowledged his team fell short with the bat despite a valiant effort in their Eliminator loss to Rajasthan Royals.

Juvenile Porsche driver's father, 2 pub staffers sent to police custody
Juvenile Porsche driver's father, 2 pub staffers sent to police custody

The teenage boy's father, a real estate developer, and employees of Black Club pub Nitesh Shevani and Jayesh Gavkar, were produced before additional sessions judge S P Ponkshe.

Not all fit: Samson admits 'bug' in dressing room
Not all fit: Samson admits 'bug' in dressing room

Sanju Samson on Wednesday said 'a few of us are not 100 percent' fit

IPL PIX: RR stun RCB in Eliminator; to meet SRH in Qualifer 2
IPL PIX: RR stun RCB in Eliminator; to meet SRH in Qualifer 2

IMAGES from the IPL 2024 Eliminator played between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad, on Wednesday.

PM Sunak ends speculation, announces UK election on July 4
PM Sunak ends speculation, announces UK election on July 4

In an address from the lectern on the steps of 10 Downing Street on a rainy London evening, Britain's first Prime Minister of Indian heritage confirmed a summer poll in six weeks' time and that the Parliament would soon be dissolved...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances