RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Ilaiyaraaja hits Manjummel Boys with legal notice
May 23, 2024  20:08
Music director Ilaiyaraaja
Music director Ilaiyaraaja
Malayalam hit Manjummel Boys is the latest to receive a legal notice by legendary music director Ilaiyaraaja for unauthorised use of his hit song, Kanmani Anbodu from the film Gunaa

A sleeper hit, Manjummel Boys, produced by Soubin and Babu Shahir, and Shawn Anthony under Parava Films, is based on a true incident that occurred in the Gunaa caves in Kodaikanal in 2006. 

It has been received exceptionally well in Tamil Nadu, as well as globally. 

Originally called The Devil's Kitchen, the caves were notorious for many accidents that led to the disappearance of people with no trace. 

After the release of Gunaa, the Tamil film featuring Kamal Haasan in 1991, which was shot there, the caves were referred to as Gunaa caves and became more popular among tourists. 

Manjummel Boys traces the story of one such bunch of inebriated tourists from Kochi, fans of the film Gunaa

Their holiday turns nightmarish when one of the boys falls into the cave. 

The film ends with the song, Kanmani Anbodu, in what is referred to by many as a tribute to the cult status of the song and the film. 

"Whether it is a tribute or not, when a song by someone is used in another film, it has to follow legal procedures and permission must be sought," said Illaiyaraaja's legal counsel Saravanan Annadurai. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

7 killed, 40 injured in blast at chemical factory near Mumbai
7 killed, 40 injured in blast at chemical factory near Mumbai

A major fire broke out inside the industrial area of Dombivli in Thane after a boiler exploded at the plant of a chemical company.

Patients shocked as police car drives through AIIMS waiting area
Patients shocked as police car drives through AIIMS waiting area

A video of the incident, which took place on May 21, went viral on social media on Thursday.

Very hopeful that Dhoni will be available for CSK next year: Viswanathan
Very hopeful that Dhoni will be available for CSK next year: Viswanathan

Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan said he is 'very, very hopeful' of former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni participating in IPL 2025 as a player.

Woman worker killed, BJP cadres protest across WB
Woman worker killed, BJP cadres protest across WB

As part of the protest, BJP workers burned tyres, blocked roads, and closed shops in Nandigram, alleging that Trinamool Congress-backed criminals were responsible for the killing of Rathibala Arhi, a saffron party worker in Sonachura...

'Narine the 'missing puzzle', could bring joy to WI with retirement reversal'
'Narine the 'missing puzzle', could bring joy to WI with retirement reversal'

Sunil Narine may have made up his mind not to come out of retirement but his compatriot Andre Russell believes he's the "missing puzzle" in the West Indies line-up and reversing his decision one last time would make the whole nation happy.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances