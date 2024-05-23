Ilaiyaraaja hits Manjummel Boys with legal notice





A sleeper hit, Manjummel Boys, produced by Soubin and Babu Shahir, and Shawn Anthony under Parava Films, is based on a true incident that occurred in the Gunaa caves in Kodaikanal in 2006.





It has been received exceptionally well in Tamil Nadu, as well as globally.





Originally called The Devil's Kitchen, the caves were notorious for many accidents that led to the disappearance of people with no trace.





After the release of Gunaa, the Tamil film featuring Kamal Haasan in 1991, which was shot there, the caves were referred to as Gunaa caves and became more popular among tourists.





Manjummel Boys traces the story of one such bunch of inebriated tourists from Kochi, fans of the film Gunaa.





Their holiday turns nightmarish when one of the boys falls into the cave.





The film ends with the song, Kanmani Anbodu, in what is referred to by many as a tribute to the cult status of the song and the film.





"Whether it is a tribute or not, when a song by someone is used in another film, it has to follow legal procedures and permission must be sought," said Illaiyaraaja's legal counsel Saravanan Annadurai. -- PTI

