RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
I urge you... Sonia's message to Delhi ahead of vote
May 23, 2024  15:35
image
Two days before polling in Delhi, former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi Thursday said these are very important elections to save democracy and the Constitution, and urged the people here to play their part in this fight and make INDIA bloc candidates victorious on all seven seats. 

 In a video statement, the Congress parliamentary party chief also asserted this Lok Sabha election is being fought on issues such as unemployment, inflation and attack on constitutional institutions. 

 "This is a very important election. This election is an election to save the democracy and Constitution of the country. This election is being fought on issues like unemployment, inflation and attack on constitutional institutions. You have to play your part in this fight," Gandhi told the people of Delhi in her message. 

 Thursday is the last day of campaigning in the city. Delhi will go to polls on May 25 and the results will be announced on June 4. 

 "Your every vote will create employment, reduce inflation, empower women and create an India of equality with a bright future. I appeal to you to make the candidates of Congress and INDIA coalition victorious on all the seven seats of Delhi with a big margin," she said. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Cyclone Remal brewing in Bengal, to hit by May 26
Cyclone Remal brewing in Bengal, to hit by May 26

Light to moderate rain in many areas with heavy rain at isolated places is likely to occur in West Bengal's coastal districts of North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur.

Play your part: Sonia Gandhi's message to Delhi voters
Play your part: Sonia Gandhi's message to Delhi voters

In a video statement, the Congress parliamentary party chief also asserted this Lok Sabha election is being fought on issues such as unemployment, inflation and attack on constitutional institutions.

Pune RTO to cancel temporary registration of killer Porsche
Pune RTO to cancel temporary registration of killer Porsche

The high-end car, allegedly driven by real estate developer Vishal Agarwal's teenage son, who the police claim was drunk at the time, hit two software engineers, killing both, in the city's Kalyani Nagar in the early hours of Sunday.

Can Indian pacers tame turning T20 WC tracks?
Can Indian pacers tame turning T20 WC tracks?

India's T20 World Cup campaign begins on June 5 against Ireland at the newly constructed Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

Major fire after cylinder blast in MIDC Dombivli near Mumbai
Major fire after cylinder blast in MIDC Dombivli near Mumbai

A major fire broke out inside the industrial area of Dombivli in Thane after a boiler exploded at the plant of a chemical company.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances