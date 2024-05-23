RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Google to make Pixel smartphones at Foxconn plant in TN
May 23, 2024  22:30
Internet major Google will partner with Foxconn to produce its ultra-premium Pixel smartphones for the first time in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin said on Thursday. 

According to sources, Google's partnership with Foxconn is in addition to its plan to make Pixel smartphones at Dixon facility. 

"As a result of the negotiations, Google will partner with Foxconn in Tamil Nadu to produce the Pixel cell phones and has offered to set up a factory," Stalin said in a statement. 

According to the sources, Google will also export smartphones from India. 

"Dixon will also make Pixel smartphones under an arrangement with Compal Electronics which makes Google's devices," a source said on condition of anonymity. 

The production will start from September and the export will begin once the production stabilises, another source said. 

Emails seeking comments from Google and Foxconn in this regard did not elicit any immediate response. 

The company had announced plans to make Pixel smartphones in India in October. 

Counterpoint Research estimated Google Pixel's share in the Indian smartphone market at 0.04 percent during the March 2024 quarter. 

"Google is estimated to register healthy growth of 30 per cent annually in 2024 owing to two reasons -- Google has started manufacturing it entire series domestically, which will help it save in import duties and sell cost effectively. -- PTI
