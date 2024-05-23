RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Five of a family die by suicide in TN
May 23, 2024  17:44
Five members of a family allegedly died by suicide in Thiruthangal near Sivakasi in the district on Thursday reportedly over huge debts, the police said.

Their neighbours became suspicious when the family members did not step out of the house for a long time, and informed the police who rushed to the house only to find the family members dead.

The deceased have been identified as Lingam, a teacher at a panchayat union primary school, his wife Pazhaniammal, also a teacher, their son, daughter and an infant. 

The family reportedly consumed poison over huge debts, police claimed.

A case has been registered. -- PTI
