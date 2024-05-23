Five of a family die by suicide in TN





Their neighbours became suspicious when the family members did not step out of the house for a long time, and informed the police who rushed to the house only to find the family members dead.





The deceased have been identified as Lingam, a teacher at a panchayat union primary school, his wife Pazhaniammal, also a teacher, their son, daughter and an infant.





The family reportedly consumed poison over huge debts, police claimed.





A case has been registered. -- PTI

