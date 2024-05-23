Ex-rival Nikki Haley says she will vote for Trump

Former Republican Party presidential candidate Nikki Haley said on Wednesday she will vote for former United States President Donald Trump over President Joe Biden in November.

In her remarks at the Hudson Institute, Haley stated she prioritises a president who will hold enemies to account, secures the border and back"capitalism and freedom."





She noted that while "Trump has not been perfect on these policies", however, "Biden has been a catastrophe."

"As a voter, I put my priorities on a president who's going to have the backs of our allies and hold our enemies to account, who would secure the border, no more excuses." Haley said, "A president who would support capitalism and freedom, a president who understands we need less debt not more debt," she said.

"Trump has not been perfect on these policies. I've made that clear, many, many times. But Biden has been a catastrophe. So, I will be voting for Trump," Nikki Haley added, according to The Hill report.

Earlier, in March, Haley dropped out of the GOP presidential candidate contest. She had said, "The time has now come to suspend my campaign. I said I wanted Americans to have their voices heard. I have done that. I have no regrets."

She said, "Having said, "I stand by what I said in my suspension speech. Trump would be smart to reach out to the millions of people who voted for me and continue to support me, and not assume that they're just going to be with him", adding, "And I genuinely hope he does that."

Haley's remarks at the institute come at a time when she continues to hold a significant presence in Republican presidential primary results, despite her exit from the race, as some in the GOP express their frustration with Donald Trump through protest votes.