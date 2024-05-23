RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
'Everyone is absolutely terrified'
May 23, 2024  09:24
image
Inside a US ally's secret war on its American critics. A foreign government is trying to silence US critics of its authoritarian turn -- and it's succeeding. Read more here. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Why Is Manushi Excited?
Why Is Manushi Excited?

Kajol's thought of the day... Radhika shares a BTS picture...Shefali goes out for birthday dinner...

Allahabad Contest Is Battle Of The Scions
Allahabad Contest Is Battle Of The Scions

Allahabad has seen some interesting battles, such as the Congress's Amitabh Bachchan defeating H N Bahuguna in 1984 or the 1988 by-poll that marked V P Singh's emergence as the contender for the PM post.

Was Modi Worried About Shyam Rangeela?
Was Modi Worried About Shyam Rangeela?

Rangeela's presence in the fray could have been trifle uncomfortable for Modi. He may not have posed an electoral challenge to the prime minister, but Rangeela's public meetings could have seen people flocking, if only to hear him mimic...

The Last Indian Villages On Tibet Border
The Last Indian Villages On Tibet Border

'It is a breathtaking journey towards the Tibet border, especially since the Border Road Organisation has accomplished a fabulous feat in black-topping the road till the border.' 'One is left with a salute for the dauntless Indian...

Ponting Won't Take Up India Coach Job
Ponting Won't Take Up India Coach Job

'I'd love to be a senior coach of a national team, but with the other things that I have in my life and wanting to have a bit of time at home... everyone knows if you take a job working with the Indian team you can't be involved in an...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances