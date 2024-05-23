RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Day after post-poll violence, police carry out flag marches in Bihar's Saran
May 23, 2024  01:07
File image
File image
A day after a person was killed and two others were injured in post-poll violence in Bihar's Saran district, the police on Wednesday conducted flag marches in several areas of the district to maintain law and order. 

Speaking to PTI on Wednesday, Saran DM Aman Samir said, "Security personnel are closely monitoring the Bada Telpa area near Bhikhari Thakur Chowk where the incident took place. Flag marches were conducted in several areas of the city." 

As a precautionary measure, the Bihar School Examination Board has cancelled the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test 2024 (first) examination, which was scheduled for May 22 and May 23 at four centres in Saran. 

The board said new dates for the exams at Saran centres will be announced soon. 

The district police has transferred Ashwani Kumar Tiwari, in-charge of city police station, to a non-sensitive post for "dereliction of duty" following Tuesday's incident. 

According to police, "An altercation broke out on Tuesday between BJP and RJD supporters over allegations of irregularities during polling a day earlier in the area, during which shots were fired. One Chandan Kumar was killed on the spot and two others were injured. The condition of the injured are reported to be stable." -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

South East Asia-based gangs behind surge in cybercrimes in India: Govt
South East Asia-based gangs behind surge in cybercrimes in India: Govt

The senior IPS officer said that 45 percent of cyber financial frauds taking place in the country are originating from the South East Asia.

How Royals' outfoxed RCB batters to stay alive in IPL
How Royals' outfoxed RCB batters to stay alive in IPL

Rajasthan Royals accomplished a nervy chase to stay alive in the Indian Premier League

Situation in Bishkek back to normal, pay no heed to rumours: Indian mission
Situation in Bishkek back to normal, pay no heed to rumours: Indian mission

Last week, India asked its students in Bishkek to stay indoors following the incidents of violence.

King Kohli does it again!
King Kohli does it again!

Virat Kohli scripts history, becomes first player to complete 8000 runs in IPL

Tejas sets national 110m hurdles record, targets Paris Oly
Tejas sets national 110m hurdles record, targets Paris Oly

Tejas Shirse broke the previous national record of 13.48 seconds set by Siddhanth Thingalaya in 2017.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances