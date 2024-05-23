Day after post-poll violence, police carry out flag marches in Bihar's Saran





Speaking to PTI on Wednesday, Saran DM Aman Samir said, "Security personnel are closely monitoring the Bada Telpa area near Bhikhari Thakur Chowk where the incident took place. Flag marches were conducted in several areas of the city."





As a precautionary measure, the Bihar School Examination Board has cancelled the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test 2024 (first) examination, which was scheduled for May 22 and May 23 at four centres in Saran.





The board said new dates for the exams at Saran centres will be announced soon.





The district police has transferred Ashwani Kumar Tiwari, in-charge of city police station, to a non-sensitive post for "dereliction of duty" following Tuesday's incident.





According to police, "An altercation broke out on Tuesday between BJP and RJD supporters over allegations of irregularities during polling a day earlier in the area, during which shots were fired. One Chandan Kumar was killed on the spot and two others were injured. The condition of the injured are reported to be stable." -- PTI

