Canada police warns son of Air India bombing suspect of life threat
May 23, 2024  08:55
Ripudaman Singh Malik
The Royal Canadian Mount Police (RCMP) has issued a warning to Hardeep Malik, the son of Ripudaman Singh Malik, who was acquitted in connection with the Air India bombing of 1985.

Hardeep Malik, a Surrey-based businessman, received an official letter cautioning him about potential threats to his life. This comes in the wake of Ripudaman Singh Malik's murder in 2022, for which two individuals have been charged, CBC News reported. Despite the lack of concrete evidence, the CBC News report claims that RCMP investigators are exploring the possibility of the Indian government's alleged involvement in Ripudaman Singh Malik's assassination, similar to their alleged role in the killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar the previous year. 

 The warning issued to Hardeep Malik falls under the "Duty to Warn" protocol, a measure taken by authorities in British Columbia to alert individuals when their safety is at risk. The RCMP underscored that the threat must be considered likely to materialise. -- ANI
