Air India hikes staffers' pay, announces target performance bonus for pilots
May 23, 2024  23:00
File image
Air India on Thursday announced annual salary increments for its staff, and also introduced an annual target performance bonus for pilots, according to sources. 

This is the first appraisal process after Tata Group took over the loss-making airline a little over two years ago. 

On Thursday, Air India CHRO Ravindra Kumar GP announced salary increments for employees, with effect from April 1, 2024, as well as performance bonus payouts for FY 2023-24 based on company and individual performance, sources said. 

They said that Air India, which is in the process of revamping itself under a five-year transformation plan, is providing competitive salary increments to attract and retain talent as part of larger efforts to have a performance-driven and meritocratic culture among the employees. 

Air India has around 18,000 employees. 

The airline has rolled out annual appraisals for all employees, who joined before December 31, 2023, including ground staff, cabin crew and pilots. 

The appraisals are based on the new Performance Management System (Rise.AI). -- PTI
