Actor Shah Rukh Khan discharged from Ahmedabad hospital
May 23, 2024  19:35
image
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who was admitted to a private hospital in Ahmedabad after suffering from a heat stroke, was discharged from the facility on Thursday evening, a police official said. 

"Khan has been discharged from the hospital this evening. He left for the airport from the hospital," said Ahmedabad (Rural) superintendent of police Om Prakash Jat. 

The actor was admitted to the multi-speciality KD Hospital in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. 

The private hospital has not yet issued any statement on Khan's health condition. 

The actor was in Ahmedabad on Tuesday to attend an Indian Premier League match of his Kolkata Knight Riders team at the Narendra Modi Stadium. 

Several parts of Gujarat have been reeling under a severe heatwave for the last couple of days. 

As per a report by the India meteorological department, Ahmedabad city was under 'heatwave' on Tuesday and Wednesday when it recorded a maximum temperature of 45.2 and 45.9 degrees Celsius, respectively. -- PTI
