7 Maoists killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh





The gunfight broke out around 11 am when a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Maoist operation and the intermittent firing was still underway, Narayanpur superintendent of police Prabhat Kumar said.





Seven Maoists in 'Maoist uniform' have been gunned down in the exchange of fire so far, said the SP.





The operation, involving personnel belonging to the District Reserve Guard from Dantewada, Narayanpur and Bastar districts, Bastar Fighters and Special Task Force -- all units of state police -- was launched based on inputs about the presence of cadres from Maoists' Indravati Area Committee and Platoon No. 16, he said.





Altogether seven firearms have been recovered from the encounter site, he said. -- PTI

