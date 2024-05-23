7 Maoists killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh

7 Maoists killed in encounter in ChhattisgarhMay 23, 2024 18:40
Security personnel in an anti-Maoist operation/File image
Seven Maoists were killed in an encounter with security personnel in a forest along Narayanpur-Bijapur inter-district border in Chhattisgarh on Thursday, the police said.
The gunfight broke out around 11 am when a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Maoist operation and the intermittent firing was still underway, Narayanpur superintendent of police Prabhat Kumar said.
Seven Maoists in 'Maoist uniform' have been gunned down in the exchange of fire so far, said the SP.
The operation, involving personnel belonging to the District Reserve Guard from Dantewada, Narayanpur and Bastar districts, Bastar Fighters and Special Task Force -- all units of state police -- was launched based on inputs about the presence of cadres from Maoists' Indravati Area Committee and Platoon No. 16, he said.
Altogether seven firearms have been recovered from the encounter site, he said. -- PTI
