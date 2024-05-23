50k security forces, 51 para units for Delhi polls





Sehrawat also informed that they have hired drones in very sensitive areas to monitor any illegal activities.





"Delhi Police has completed its preparations for the elections to be held on May 25. There are 2628 voting centres out of which 429 are highly sensitive. 33,000 policemen of Delhi Police will be deployed at the polling booth and apart from this, 51 paramilitary companies will also be deployed for security and 17,500 Home Guards who have come from Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and MP will also be deployed," DCP Sehrawat said.





"We have hired drones in very sensitive areas to monitor any illegal activities," he added.





Sehrawat further informed that a large number of CCTV cameras have been installed on the interstate borders as elections in Delhi and Haryana on the same day. -- ANI

