50k security forces, 51 para units for Delhi polls
May 23, 2024  10:21
Crowds at rally by PM Modi in Delhi
Election cell of Delhi Police, Sanjay Sehrawat on Thursday said that 33,000 policemen of Delhi Police, 51 paramilitary companies, and 17,500 Home Guards who have come from Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and Madhya Pradesh will be deployed in the national capital in view of the Lok Sabha polls to be conducted on May 25 in the sixth phase.

Sehrawat also informed that they have hired drones in very sensitive areas to monitor any illegal activities.

"Delhi Police has completed its preparations for the elections to be held on May 25. There are 2628 voting centres out of which 429 are highly sensitive. 33,000 policemen of Delhi Police will be deployed at the polling booth and apart from this, 51 paramilitary companies will also be deployed for security and 17,500 Home Guards who have come from Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and MP will also be deployed," DCP Sehrawat said.

"We have hired drones in very sensitive areas to monitor any illegal activities," he added.

Sehrawat further informed that a large number of CCTV cameras have been installed on the interstate borders as elections in Delhi and Haryana on the same day. -- ANI
