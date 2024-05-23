4 dead in heavy rains in Kerala, red alert in 5 districts





According to the weather department, the red alert was issued for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Idukki.





As per the latest reports, four deaths have been reported from across the state in various rain-related incidents, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority said.





Though Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Ernakulam were earlier placed under an orange alert, the IMD later upgraded the warning, predicting extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places there.





A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rain of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert means very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm, and a yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm.





Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad continue to be on orange alert, while Kannur and Kasaragod remain on yellow alert, the IMD said. -- PTI

