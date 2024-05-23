RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
4 dead in heavy rains in Kerala, red alert in 5 districts
May 23, 2024  00:27
File image
File image
Four people were killed as torrential rains lashed several parts of Kerala, with the India meteorological department on Wednesday sounding a red alert in five districts that were likely to receive heavy rainfall. 

According to the weather department, the red alert was issued for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Idukki. 

As per the latest reports, four deaths have been reported from across the state in various rain-related incidents, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority said. 

Though Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Ernakulam were earlier placed under an orange alert, the IMD later upgraded the warning, predicting extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places there. 

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rain of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert means very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm, and a yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm. 

Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad continue to be on orange alert, while Kannur and Kasaragod remain on yellow alert, the IMD said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Faf du Plessis reflects on tough loss in Eliminator
Faf du Plessis reflects on tough loss in Eliminator

Faf du Plessis acknowledged his team fell short with the bat despite a valiant effort in their Eliminator loss to Rajasthan Royals.

Juvenile Porsche driver's father, 2 pub staffers sent to police custody
Juvenile Porsche driver's father, 2 pub staffers sent to police custody

The teenage boy's father, a real estate developer, and employees of Black Club pub Nitesh Shevani and Jayesh Gavkar, were produced before additional sessions judge S P Ponkshe.

Not all fit: Samson admits 'bug' in dressing room
Not all fit: Samson admits 'bug' in dressing room

Sanju Samson on Wednesday said 'a few of us are not 100 percent' fit

IPL PIX: RR stun RCB in Eliminator; to meet SRH in Qualifer 2
IPL PIX: RR stun RCB in Eliminator; to meet SRH in Qualifer 2

IMAGES from the IPL 2024 Eliminator played between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad, on Wednesday.

PM Sunak ends speculation, announces UK election on July 4
PM Sunak ends speculation, announces UK election on July 4

In an address from the lectern on the steps of 10 Downing Street on a rainy London evening, Britain's first Prime Minister of Indian heritage confirmed a summer poll in six weeks' time and that the Parliament would soon be dissolved...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances