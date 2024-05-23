RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


3 killed in blast at chemical factory in Dombivli near Mumbai
May 23, 2024  17:01
At least three persons died after an explosion took place at a chemical factory in Maharashtra's Thane district on Thursday afternoon, officials said. 

A major fire broke out after a boiler exploded at Amudan Chemical Company located in Phase 2 of Dombivli MIDC area, near Mumbai, around 1.40 pm. 

Speaking to reporters in Dombivli, about 40 km from Mumbai, Maharashtra industries minister Uday Samant said so far three bodies had been recovered from the site.

"The injured persons have been taken to nearby hospitals. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced that their medical expenses will be borne by the government. The exact number of injured persons has not been yet ascertained," he added. 

The blast was so loud that it was heard a kilometre away, an eyewitness said. 

Glass windows of adjoining buildings cracked while many houses in the vicinity were damaged. 

Yasin Tadvi, chief of the disaster management cell of the Thane civic body, said the explosion took place around 1.40 pm. 

The blaze that followed spread to three adjoining factories, he added. -- PTI
