100 days of 'Chalo Delhi' stir, farmers at Shambhu
May 23, 2024  09:01
File pic of the farmers at the Shambhu border
Farmers have assembled at Shambhu and other border points to mark the completion of 100 days of the ongoing protest to press the Centre to accept their demands, which includes a legal guarantee of MSP for crops. 

 The farmers are camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points since February 13 when their 'Delhi Chalo' march was stopped by security forces. Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said farmers gathered at Shambhu, Khanauri and Dabwali border points for the occasion. 

 Pandher accused the BJP-led central government of preventing them from heading towards Delhi to continue their protests and condemned the deployment of heavy police force at the border points between Punjab and Haryana. 

 The KMM leader said that the farmers wanted to pose questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Patiala visit on Thursday and if they are not given access, they will hold a dharna. Modi will start his poll campaign in the state by holding his first rally in Patiala on May 23. 

Polling for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held on June 1. BJP candidates in Punjab are facing protests from farmers during poll campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls. As part of the protests, farmers ask questions to BJP leaders and show them black flags for not agreeing to their demands. 

 Farmers owing allegiance to various farm outfits are upset with the Centre for not accepting their demands, including a law on minimum support price. 

 They were also upset over not being allowed to head towards Delhi, forcing them to camp at Shambhu and Khanauri border points of Punjab and Haryana.

 The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are spearheading the 'Delhi Chalo' march by farmers to press the government on their demands which includes that the Centre should give a legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops. PTI
