Woman kills daughter, roams with body for 4km
May 22, 2024  10:39
Representational graphic
A woman allegedly killed her three-year-old daughter after a fight with her husband in Maharashtra's Nagpur city and roamed around 4 km on streets with the body before informing police about the incident, officials said on Wednesday. 

 The incident took place on Monday evening in the MIDC police station limits, they said.

 The accused, Twinkle Raut (23), and her husband Rama Laxman Raut (24) moved to Nagpur four years ago in search of employment. 

 They worked at a paper products company and resided at a room in the firm's premises on Hingna Road in the MIDC area, an official said.

Their relationship was marked by frequent quarrels stemming from mutual distrust, the police said. The couple again had a fight at around 4 pm on Monday, the official from MIDC police station said. Amid the heated exchange, their daughter began to cry. 

 The woman, in a fit of rage, took the daughter out of the house. She allegedly throttled the child to death under a tree, the official said. She later walked with the body for almost four kilometres. At around 8 pm, she spotted a police patrolling vehicle and informed the security personnel about the incident, he said. 

 The police rushed the child to a hospital where doctors declared her dead, the official said.
